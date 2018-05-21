PAINTON, J. Frederick, Jr. M.D.

PAINTON - J. Frederick, Jr. M.d. May 18, 2018. Beloved husband of 55 years to Lynda Wallace Painton; dear father of Laura Painton Swiler (Tom), Carolyn Painton Upton (Phillip), Julia Painton (Matthew Russell) and James Frederick (Melissa) Painton; grandfather of Mark and Eric Swiler, Jason and Daniel Upton, John and Peter Russell, Andrew and Sarah Painton. Friends may call Friday 4-8 PM at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd., Williamsville. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at the Christ United Methodist Church, 350 Saratoga Rd., Amherst, Saturday at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the church. Dr. Painton was an active member of the staff at Millard Fillmore Hospital/Kaleida Health for over 49 years. Please share condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com