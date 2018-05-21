Home of the Week: Outside meets inside

If you have ever gone on the Snyder-CleveHill Garden View tour, you have likely visited ‑ and still recall ‑ the gorgeous gardens at the home of Craig Coyne and Gary DiNezza. They are longtime participants in the annual tour, which this year is scheduled for July 8. It’s sponsored by the Harlem-Kensington-Cleveland Community Association.

Now is the chance to check out the inside of the house – our latest Home of the Week.

Here is how Coyne and DiNezza described their Snyder home for our online feature. When you’re done reading, be sure to check out the photo gallery:

“Our home is easy to love. Going on 100 years old it requires a lot of attention, but it doesn’t feel like work at all. The extensive gardens are open and inviting. The interior warm and comfortable.

“Even when inside, the large windows bring in the outdoor views of the gardens. It’s a great home for entertaining or for quiet relaxing evenings.

The house is situated in a great neighborhood just outside the city of Buffalo with easy access to city and country. What’s not to love?”

Do you love your house enough to show it off? This could be your chance.

The Buffalo News is looking for other beautiful local homes and the stories behind them and their décor. Those chosen will be displayed in a weekly feature at buffalonews.com and could be chosen as Home of the Month in a print edition of The Buffalo News.

If you are interested, tell us about your home in 150 words or less, and email 10 images (in .jpg form) of the interior and exterior to homeandstyle@buffnews.com.

Those chosen for BuffaloNews.com will be contacted by Home and Style Editor Susan Martin.

A phone number is helpful. Single-family homes, condominiums, lofts and apartments are eligible.

The News will include your name and the city or town in which you reside but not your exact address.

