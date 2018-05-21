Conlon's Bar & Grill in South Buffalo closes after nearly nine years

South Buffalo's Conlon's Bar & Grill closed for good after service May 19.

Owners Dan and Emily Conlon, who opened the bar at 382 Abbott Road in 2009, broke the news on the business' Facebook page May 9.

Conlon's will continue to cater and host private events, the Facebook thread relayed, but regular bar and restaurant service has ceased.

Reactions flooded Conlon's social media accounts, with more than 150 comments, nearly 200 shares and more than 200 "sad" reactions gracing the Facebook post that announced the closing.

One of the more stirring responses came from Greg Schulz.

Among the bar-restaurant's calling cards were its mug club – so in-demand that it still has an extensive wait list – "underrated" fish fry, surprising draft selection and stellar chicken wings, mentioned recently in a reader-response piece.

Conlon's co-owner Dan Conlon penned a quick tribute to his customers in an email to The News Monday night.

"We want to thank all our customers that have ever enjoyed Conlon's. Especially the people of South Buffalo where we call our home. They welcomed us with open arms 8 1/2 years ago. We couldn't ask for better people to come though our doors. So many have become like family with Dan, Emily and the rest of the employees at Conlon's. Which is what made this the hardest decision of our life.

"The overwhelming response to our announcing the closing made this even more difficult. We can't tell you how appreciative we are for all the sentiments and well wishes that we received. We love all of you from the bottom of our hearts and will miss you very much.

"Conlons' Bar and Grill was much more than just a place for the employees to come to work, it was a place for us to come visit friends and family which so many have become part of. We will never forget what this great town/city has given us. We are continuing to cater and will be holding special events at Conlon's. From all of us at Conlon's Bar and Grill, we will miss you all!"

The News' Joe Popiolkowski wrote at length about Conlon's in 2011, describing the neighborly feel, first-name basis among staff and customers, and family-inspired decor.

