5 Things to Watch as Bills begin OTAs

The hard work of building coordinator Brian Daboll's new offense from the ground up begins Tuesday when the Buffalo Bills convene for the start of organized team activities.

Tuesday's session is one of 10 voluntary OTA practices the Bills will conduct over the next three weeks. No live contact or tackling is permitted but it's the first time this spring that the players will participate in 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills.

The Bills will be installing their new offense under Daboll, the former longtime New England aide who came to Buffalo from the University of Alabama. The bulk of the defensive scheme remains the same under Leslie Frazier. The focus of OTAs in the NFL is on teaching and installation of schemes, more than evaluation on who's making the team. That happens once the pads go on in training camp.

The Bills' OTAs run Tuesday to Thursday, May 29 to 31, June 4-5 and June 7-8. The mandatory three-day Bills minicamp will be held June 12-14.

With that in mind, here are five things to watch for during the OTAs:

1. The quarterbacks.

Nobody should draw many conclusions from spring practices on how the quarterbacks are looking. It's about learning the scheme and getting comfortable with the teammates. Nevertheless, everyone will ask the inevitable: How are AJ McCarron, Josh Allen and Nathan Peterman looking?

2. Offensive line rotations.

Notice we didn't use the term "roster battles." The real battles take place in training camp. However, the Bills front five is in a state of flux, with only left tackle Dion Dawkins locked in as the starter at his position. The Bills figure to shuffle guys around some in the spring. Russell Bodine, the free-agent signee from Cincinnati, is the most experienced center. Incumbent Ryan Groy is a strong candidate to start at guard or center. Veteran Vlad Ducasse is the incumbent at right guard. Incumbent right tackle Jordan Mills faces competition from free-agent signee Marshall Newhouse and Conor McDermott. Rookie fifth-round pick Wyatt Teller and John Miller are contenders at guard.

3. Passing game work.

The OTAs lend themselves to a lot of work on timing in the passing game because it's hard to simulate the run game without pads or hitting. The real run-game work happens in training camp. The OTAs will be a chance for Bills QBs to get comfortable with the starting receivers and for the largely no-name depth players at receiver to get noticed with sure-handedness and good route running.

4. Health.

Both incumbent starting receivers, Kelvin Benjamin and Zay Jones, are coming off surgeries. Benjamin had a meniscus in his knee repaired. Jones had shoulder surgery. Both were expected to be ready to practice by OTAs but teams aren't required to give injury updates in the offseason. Last year coach Sean McDermott acknowledged the team's concerns over tight end Charles Clay's chronic knee problems. Clay wound up playing 13 games. Media will be watching to see who's rehabilitating from injury and who's full-go.

5. Linebackers.

It's another position that's in a state of flux, with middle linebacker Preston Brown gone to Cincinnati and young first-round pick Tremaine Edmunds expected to take his place. The Bills have a lot of work to do to establish depth at the position.