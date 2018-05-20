RUSZCZYK, Peter T., Esq.

RUSZCZYK - Peter T., Esq. Of North Buffalo, NY, May 17, 2018. Beloved husband of Louise E. (Carey) Ruszczyk; dearest father of Sarah L. Ruszczyk (Fausto Castillo), Melanie U. Ruszczyk, Stephen P. (Mery Diaz); grandfather of Alfonso, Fiona, Mariela, Genevieve and Eloise; brother of Louis and the late John (Freda) Ruszczyk. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass at St. Joseph University Church, 3269 Main St., Buffalo, NY, Monday, May 21, 2018 at 4 PM. Mr. Ruszczyk was raised at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Orphan's Home in Cheektowaga, NY, and graduated from Syracuse University and U.B. Law School. He was an avid hiker with the Foothills Trail Club and hiked 45 of the highest peaks in the Adirondack Mountains. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com.