Ruffled feathers: Anchor Bar NYC goes wing-less for hours on Day 2

If you were an Anchor Bar franchise opening in New York City, what is the one product you'd stockpile to make sure customers were pleased in the first few days of business?

No, not ranch dressing.

According to Eater NY, Anchor Bar NY - which opened May 17 in midtown Manhattan (327 W. 57th St.) - did not have wings (or even beef on weck) available from 11:30 a.m. until after 1:30 p.m. on its second day of business.

The timing was even more atrocious for Anchor Bar, as Eater and the New York Times, two nationally respected media sources, had sent critics to sample the fare during the unfortunate wingless period.

Credited with inventing the chicken wing in 1964, a feat of then-owners Frank and Teressa Bellissimo at 1047 Main St., Anchor Bar has served in Buffalo since 1935, expanding to six locations in Western New York, three in California and one in Texas. But it took until May 17, 2018, for the wing wielders to reach New York City, as franchisee Carlos Rosario took the reins in Hell's Kitchen.

New York Times food editor Sam Sifton, on the scene for Day Two, stumbled upon the disappointment.

Early days at the Anchor Bar and tempers are running hotter than the wings. Because there are no wings. pic.twitter.com/mzj07AADYf — Sam Sifton (@SamSifton) May 18, 2018

South Buffalo native Joe Reid, now a senior writer-producer at Decider.com, was one of the major personalities to react on Twitter.

Anchor Bar NYC, get it together! You are embarrassing me! https://t.co/yc9HmF6Z6q — Joe Reid (@joereid) May 19, 2018

According to tweets from Friday night Saturday, however, Anchor Bar NYC did have wings available from the early afternoon forward.

Here’s what I wanted to order today at NYC’s first AnchorBar (the place where the #Buffalo wing was invented). Alas, no beef on weck and a limited supply on wings. Loganberry? Nope. pic.twitter.com/BND2TgVqlx — Marc Lacey (@marclacey) May 19, 2018

