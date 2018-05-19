On-demand airline makes bid to return air service to Jamestown

Commercial air service may be returning to the Chautauqua County-Jamestown Airport if the federal Department of Transportation accepts a proposal submitted by on-demand airline Boutique Airways under the Essential Air Service (EAS) program.

Rep. Tom Reed, R-N.Y., and Chautauqua County Executive George Borrello announced the plan Saturday. Southern Airways previously served the Jamestown airport but was cut from federal EAS funding in January due to the limited number of passengers.

Reed praised the Boutique application, saying, “Without air service in Chautauqua County, Jamestown could feel the effects of lagging behind a rapidly changing economy."

Borrello, who took office in January, said he has been working to bring flights back to Jamestown: “I have been working closely with Tom Reed and his team to not only restore air service but to improve the quality and reliability, by recruiting an airline with a great business plan.

The EAS program provides subsidies for flights to smaller markets that airlines would not otherwise serve. Boutique Airways, based in San Francisco, began serving cities in the West in 2013 and flies aircraft that typically carry eight or nine passengers.