Bright future ahead for Buffalo boxer Samir Alowbali

While the goal of a Golden Gloves Championship fell just short for Buffalo’s Samir Alowbali, the journey has just begun.

Alowbali lost to Saul Cano by a 3-2 decision in the 114-pound finals of the Golden Gloves National Tournament of Champions in Omaha, Neb.

“It was a highly competitive bout,” said Don Patterson, Alowbali’s coach and organizer of the Buffalo Golden Gloves. “The other kid was boxing better the first part of the night, but Samir put the press on and kept the pressure on in the last round. It was head with Samir pushing the fight, but it just was not enough in the judges’ eyes to get the decision.”

It was the first loss in 10 bouts for the 21-year-old Alowbali from the Bailey-Kensington section of Buffalo. He has only been fighting for two and a half years.

“He’s an amazing kid who is extremely hard working,” Patterson said. “He walked in the gym just wanted to box. He had no experience but he is extremely dedicated and that made me say, OK, maybe this kid has something. His work ethic is what makes him successful.After this I told him, OK, now back to work. It’s a journey. He has a future. We will be going to more tournaments in the future. He will only get better. He has a huge upside. Ten fights in and he’s competing against the best in the country and to come No. 2, this guy has a bright future. This is an extremely tough tournament to make it this far.”

Alowbali advanced to the finals after winning his semifinal bout by a 5-0 decision over Jovany Carilllo of Texas.