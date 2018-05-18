Staffing Solutions owner fires back against EEOC claims

The owner of a Cheektowaga staffing company that was sued Thursday by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission for allegedly discriminatory hiring practices fired back against the agency's claims, which it called "meritless and disturbing" but "no surprise."

“It was clear in our dealings with the EEOC over the last year that their ultimate intent was litigation,” said Kathleen Faulhaber, owner of Staffing Solutions of WNY Inc. "I feel totally set up in this circumstance."

The EEOC charged the company with not hiring qualified black, elderly or disabled applicants for jobs throughout Western New York. It also accused Faulhaber of using a racist slur when referring to black applicants. And it accused Staffing Solutions of threatening to fire an office manager who complained.

Faulhaber said it was "shocking and disturbing" that the former employee filed her claims, which came only after she "abruptly quit her employment with my company, providing no notice and no good reason." And she accused the employee of working with the EEOC in the past on a similar case, against a different employer.

Ginger Schroder, who's Faulhaber's attorney, called the case an "example of government abuse."

“The allegations in this lawsuit are outrageous as well as complete and utter lies,” Schroder said. “I am shocked that a government agency could manufacture such allegations out of thin air and actually file them in court and I look forward to presenting evidence that will prove the reputation of my client as an upstanding business owner and community leader.”