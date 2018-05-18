Gusto Vinyl Happy Hour at Sportsmen's Tavern returns today

Miles Davis' 1959 classic album, "Kind of Blue," is the next selection for the Gusto Vinyl Happy Hour series, which takes place 7 p.m. Monday, June 18 at the Sportsmen's Tavern.

The kickoff event of the series in May, featuring George Harrison's "All Things Must Pass," was held before a packed house.

Buffalo News Music Critic Jeff Miers and 97 Rock DJ Anita West co-host each event of the monthly series, held on select Mondays throughout the summer.

Each month, Miers and West select a classic album from one the great forms of American music, spin portions of it on vinyl live in the club, and open the floor to discussion and questions. The evening is capped by a live performance from a hand-picked selection of Buffalo's finest musicians, who perform their own interpretations of selections from that month's album.

On June 18, it will be Jay Moynihan (saxophone), Jim Bohm (trumpet), Bobby Jones (keyboard), Tim Webb (percussion) and Declan Miers (bass) performing some "Kind of Blue" classics.

No advance purchase is necessary. There is a $7 cover at the door.

Come out for happy hour drinks, classic vinyl, an intelligent discussion and the finest local music, all at the club the annual Ameripolitan Awards recently decreed "the finest venue for Americana music in the world."

Gusto Vinyl Happy Hour

When: 7 p.m. Monday, June 18.

Where: Sportsmen's Tavern, 326 Amherst St.

With: Buffalo News Music Critic Jeff Miers and 97 Rock DJ Anita West.

Featuring: Miles Davis' "Kind of Blue."

What: Listen to songs, join a discussion and then hear a live performance of select tracks from Jay Moynihan (saxophone), Jim Bohm (trumpet), Bobby Jones (keyboard), Tim Webb (percussion) and Declan Miers (bass).

Cost: $7 at the door.