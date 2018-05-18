CRAWFORD, John G.

CRAWFORD - John G. May 13, 2018. Husband of the late Barbara Carlson Crawford; father of Jeffrey S., Glenn H., Steven E. Crawford and the late Michael J. Crawford; grandfather of Matthew, Audrey, Zakary, Sydnie, Makenzie and Derek; also survived by nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at St. John Lutheran Church, 6540 Main St., Williamsville, Monday at 10 AM. Gifts in Mr. Crawford's memory made to his church appreciated. Arrangement by the CARLTON A. ULLRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC.