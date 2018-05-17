FC Buffalo opens season Friday at All High

Can FC Buffalo pick up where it left off last year?

The answers start to unfold Friday as the semi-pro men's soccer team opens its National Premier Soccer League at All High Stadium against the Fort Pitt Regimen at 7 p.m.

The Frank Butcher-coached Buffalo team ended last season on a 4-1-1 run to post its second straight winning campaign, although the club failed to qualify for the postseason. It did win its finale against AFC Cleveland, preventing the latter from returning to the playoffs after it won the title in 2016.

Familiar faces back with FC Buffalo include Kendell McFayden, who is in his sixth season with the club, and top-goal scorer Akean Shackleford, who led Buffalo with seven.

In women's soccer, Matt Waddington makes his coaching debut with the Western New York Flash, who play their United Women's Soccer opener at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Long Island Rough Riders, then at 1:30 p.m. Sunday against the New York Surf.