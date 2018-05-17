Angelo, Bienko still alive at Obenauer Masters

The match-play portion of the 55th George A. Obenauer Masters bowling tournament has begun, and if two past champions want to add another crown to their respective trophy cases they will have to do it through the once-beaten bracket.

Brad Angelo, who finished second during two-day qualifying, lost his first match Thursday at AMF Airport Lanes by a mere four pins to Zane Tester but staved off elimination by defeating Dave Tolkacz of Buffalo, 664-605.

Angelo, a four-time Obie champ, isn’t the only one negotiating through the once-beaten bracket.

Defending champion Kevin Bienko of Kenmore kept hope alive for a repeat by defeating Jason Ciliberto of Gasport, 690-664. He needed a 258 in the final game to overcome 451-432 deficit.

Mike Zarcone, another past champ, lost both his matches.

Top qualifier Mike Faliero of West Seneca won his match handily, while past champ Jack Jurek of Lackawanna crushed his opponent, Bill Swiat of Cheektowaga, 730-563.

Jurek’s three-game series was the best of all competitors Thursday. However, match play is fickle. Bienko’s scores of 690 and 680 were the second and fourth-best scores of the night but he lost his first-round match to Branden Simone, who rolled a 689 series.

The tournament continues today with the winner’s bracket starting at 6:30 p.m. followed by elimination bracket action.