Amherst's Daesean Ashley tweets he's transferring to St. Joe's

Amherst sophomore do-everything-guard Daesean Ashley has announced via Twitter that he is transferring to St. Joe's of the rugged Monsignor Martin High School Athletic Association.

Ashley earned All-Western New York honorable mention last season, averaging 17.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 3.3 steals per game for the Tigers. Two years ago, he helped Amherst win the Section VI Class A-2 title.

St. Joe's will be under the direction Gabe Michael, who coached the past six years at Williamsville South. South is a rival of Amherst and the two should be quite familiar with each other.

"I'm transferring because my parents and I feel like St. Joe's definitely has the best atmosphere academic wise and the best college preparation," Ashley said. "Also St.Joe's basketball wise has been down and it would definitely be an interesting journey to bring St. Joe's back on the map with coach Michael. I have accumulated a lot of respect of him from playing South the past two seasons, and I'm definitely all in for a fun season."