AGNELLO, Samuel

AGNELLO - Samuel Of Clarence, entered into rest April 29, 2018. Beloved husband of Sharon (nee O'Neill) Agnello; devoted father of Lisa (Greg) Zyla and Kimberly Agnello; cherished grandfather of Sammy, Alyssa and Samantha; loving son of Ann and the late Carl Agnello; dear brother of Karen (John) Dunn; fond uncle of Carl Dunn. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel) 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. (near Eggert/Sheridan Dr.) on Wednesday from 4-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Amelia's Church, 2999 Eggert Rd., Tonawanda on Thursday morning at 9 o'clock. Please assemble at church. Entombment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Mr. Agnello was a Veteran of the US Army. Online condolences can be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com