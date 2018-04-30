Home of the Week: Woodwork that wows in Hamburg

Through the years, George Utz and Colleen Lewis have put a lot of work into their home in the Town of Hamburg – both inside and out.

Lewis is a retired psychologist who now works part time at Dent Neurologic Institute in Orchard Park. Utz, past fire chief for the Village of Hamburg, is a residential program counselor at Buffalo Psychiatric Center.

Lewis described their place for the Home of the Week online feature in The Buffalo News Home & Style section:

“What we love most is that we did much of the work ourselves. When we bought our home, it was 561 square feet with a barn. We added on to the house and built a garage, doing much of the construction work and most of the finishing ourselves.

“George, a self-taught woodworker, made the railing in the living room, all the kitchen cabinets and almost every piece of furniture. It’s mission style, made of quarter-sawn white oak and constructed with mortise and tenon joinery.

“The cabinets feature book matched panels and butterfly joints. George made the eagle that is at the top of the bay window. He made rocks for the foundation all around our house and built the stream in the backyard.

“On our garage is a 25-foot lighted fire engine that we created for a Christmas display,” she wrote.

