Don Beebe's son gets chance with Colts and Frank Reich

Northern Illinois receiver Chad Beebe will get the chance to play for his father’s former Bills teammate.

Beebe, the son of Don Beebe, was invited to rookie minicamp with the Indianapolis Colts, coached by former Bills quarterback Frank Reich.

Beebe, who was born five months after the Bills’ fourth Super Bowl loss, has struggled with injuries during his high school and college careers but is hoping for a new beginning in the NFL.

In the Mid-American Conference title game in 2014, Beebe broke the ulna and radius bones in his left arm and needed two metal plates and 13 screws to help the injury heal. He missed the 2016 season after a severe hamstring injury in which the tendon was ripped off the bone. He missed part of the 2017 season after a helmet-to-helmet hit in the second game of the year.

He returned as a fifth-year senior in 2017 and had 28 receptions for 417 yards and one touchdown in nine game. He also averaged 24.8 yards on kickoff returns. For his career, he had 64 catches, 930 yards and three TDs, along with 48 punt returns and 12 kickoff returns.

Size was always an issue as Beebe stands 5-9 and 184 pounds, but he has made up for it with his speed, especially in the return game.

Beebe won Illinois state high school championships at Aurora Christian as a junior and senior with his father as the coach.