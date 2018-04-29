TYRPAK, Jane P. "Jackie" (Pacholec)

Entered into rest on April 26, 2018. Beloved wife of Anthony A.; devoted mother of David (Rose), Janice, Andrea Tyrpak-Endres (George Endres,) Paul (Joyce), James (Donna), Claire and Diane; cherished grandmother of 6 grandchildren; adored great-grandmother of 2 great-grandchildren; dear sister of the late Tania, Edward, Francis and Tash; fond sister-in-law of Rose Morgan; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Tuesday from 4-8PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Nativity of Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 4375 Harris Hill Rd., Williamsville, Wednesday morning at 10 o'clock. (Please assemble at church.) Interment St. Adalbert's Cemetery, Lancaster. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com