Letter: Church leaders worry about the wrong things

Church leaders worry about the wrong things

Yelling at the devil and purging Satan from your cellphone sounds like a plot line from a horror movie. The sad reality is that those are actual courses at the weeklong exorcism training recently held at the Vatican. As the Catholic Church continues to reel from continued exposure of more cases of pedophile priests, church fathers are more concerned with chasing Satan out of cellphones. This would be funny if not for the seismic tremors the priest abuse scandal has sent through the church. Satan wasn’t the only one with evil intentions, it would seem.

The Catholic Church would be better served with a weeklong symposium on rooting out all of the facts of past abuse, truly aiding those victims, punishing the perpetrators and honestly sharing all relevant information with the public. No exorcist need apply.

Gary Rog

Hamburg