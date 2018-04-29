Erie County Real Estate Transactions

Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County clerk’s office for the week ending March 23.

AKRON

• 14 Exchange St., James Berry; Susan B. Frey to Maxwell T. Brady, $175,000.

ALDEN

• 3759 Pohl Road, Charlotte M. Dauer; Wayne Dauer; Wayne G. Dauer to Paul Morino; Santa Alessi, $253,000.

• 13313 Genesee St., Jason J. Kozak to Yvette Lynn Willliams, $180,000.

• 12339 South Blossom Lea Drive, Ryan Rajk to Matthew Ohleman, $147,000.

• 1012 Two Rod Road, Helene Houck; Leroy P. Houck Jr.; Michael Houck; June Jensen; Sandra Lachina; Julie Margrey to Angela J. Cooper, $100,000.

AMHERST

• 305 Spindrift Drive, Bm8 Spindrift LLC to 305 Spindrift LLC, $2,000,000.

• 159 Nicole Court, Avalon Meadows LLC to Deborah M. Shiffner; Scott L. Shiffner, $515,000.

• 218 Landings Dr 1422, John W. Maxon to Xinran Shi; Hongyue Sun, $469,000.

• 30 Wyndrock Lane, Lei Wang; Ying Yi to Weichert Workforce Mobility, $394,000.

• 30 Wyndrock Lane, Weichert Workforce Mobility to Saurabh Grover; Henna Tangri, $394,000.

• 6 Millrace Court, Chandra A. Dejoseph to Drew W. Eaton; Janet Lenichek, $350,200.

• 2 Greenboro Court, Kristin J. Woods to Evelyn Berman; Steven Buslovich, $290,000.

• 248 Cimarand C, Lawta Properties LLC to Jason Frese; Tiffany B. Frese, $270,000.

• 203 High Park Boulevard, Jon R. Nelson; Lazara C. Nelson to Metra Yerrick; Randy Yerrick, $255,000.

• 165 Eagle St., Bailie A. Ohlson; Bailie A. Williams; Marc L. Williams to Cecile M. Meyer; Philip S. Meyer, $236,000.

• 31 Ava Lane, Sharon Angelino; Mark A. Wickenhiser to Brian M. Mamizuka, $220,000.

• 186 North Ellicott St., Eric Aman; Lindsey Indovina to Jill P Giles Irrevocable Trust, $210,000.

• 1205 Youngs Rd Unit H, Ronald Willig to Sindoor Desai Revocable Trust Tr, $164,500.

• 1519 Eggert Road, New Opportunities Community Housing Development Corp to Brandon Doring; Wen Doring, $160,000.

• 880 Edgewater Drive, Betty J. Witsil; Jack D. Witsil to Karen Darcy-Eggers, $158,000.

• 36 Lennox Ave., Marlene Eyler; Marlene C. Eyler to Jon R. Nelson, $142,900.

• 123 Larch Road, Daniel R. Howe; Daniel Robert Howe; Kimberly R. Howe; Kearsten Howe-Ball; Kearsten Rounds-Howe; Kimberly Rounds-Howe to Ajanthene Sakas; Pratheep Sakas, $128,500.

• 151 Charlesgate Circle, Laura L. Salvalzo to Christopher K. Donovan; Monica H. Donovan, $127,000.

• 3901 Bailey Ave., Mary B. Depasquale; Steven A. Dewindt to Deutsche Bank National Trust Company Tr; Soundview Home Loan Trust 2006-Opt2 Asset-Backed Certificates Series 2006-Opt2 Tr, $120,752.

• 39b Foxberry Drive, Roseanne Starner to Andrew M. Lutzker; Jeffrey Lutzker; Sandy E. Lutzker, $110,500.

• 335 Willow Ridge Drive, Francis John Pepi to Kimberly Pepi, $100,000.

• 447 Ivyhurst Road, Sarah Schumacher to Donald Wood, $97,000.

• 304 Joe Mccarthy Dr Unit 6, Hoi Kei Lon to Ran Chen, $93,000.

• 4 Southcreek Ct Unit B, Brendan Lillis to David J. Mccalister, $88,000.

• 7d Sunmist Drive, Christopher M. Paar; David L. Paar; Janet M. Paar to Elizabeth Fildes, $73,500.

• 11500 Transit Road, Danny Chayban to Marie Conta, $25,460.

AURORA/EAST AURORA

• 824 East Fillmore Ave., Natalie J. Bellini; Natalie Janine Bellini; James W. Vail; James Walton Vail to Julie Brown; Andrew Krause, $450,000.

• 502 Main St., 502 Main LLC to 502 Main Property LLC, $450,000.

• 21 Castle Hill Road, Lillian Yoerk Living Trust 111010 Tr to Mark E. Ward; Trudy E. Ward, $169,600.

BLASDELL

• 135 Madison Ave., Therese L. Constable; Howard E. Lee to David J. Henneberry; Margaret E. Henneberry, $85,000.

BOSTON

• 7706 Omphalius Road, Karen Nizialek to Christopher L. Covey; Elizabeth A. Covey, $240,000.

• 6857 Pin Oak Drive, Elizabeth Mclean; Robert Mclean to Jana L. Braun; Kenneth R. Braun, $223,000.

BUFFALO

• Main St & Washington, Fnub to People of The State of New York Tr; State University of New York Tr, $1,572,127.

• 960 Washington, U B Foundation Services to People of The State of New York Tr; State University of New York Tr, $1,440,524.

• 84 Tracy, Janet Meiselman to Tracycarolina LLC, $680,000.

• 1537 Jefferson, Big Land Properties LLC to Jefferson Realty Group LLC, $635,000.

• 183 Beard, Michael S. Ahern; Amy C. Mccarthy to Michael Modrzynski, $599,000.

• 101 Lexington Ave., Family Trust Under Article Fourth Under The Will of Constance Walsh Tr to Blake S. Walsh, $500,000.

• 67 Norwood Ave., Blake S. Walsh; John N. Walsh to Penrose Douglas A C; Penrose Emily S J, $439,000.

• 12 Mayfair, James P. Tallerico; Janet E. Tallerico to Van Osch Amy C, $387,500.

• 387 Woodbridge Ave., Sean M. France to Jonathan B. Freirich; Virginia Reel Freirich, $387,500.

• 63 Crescent Ave., Gregory Alaimo; Gregory J. Alaimo; Thomas Riley; Thomas F. Riley to Jessica H. Loeffler; William J. Loeffler IV, $372,000.

• 872 West Ave., 872 West Ave. LLC to Ian Finn, $330,000.

• 324 Pennsylvania St., Sean Greenhouse; Andrea Vera-Greenhouse to Jessica K. Hughes; Thomas B. Hughes, $319,000.

• 40 Inwood Place, Cynthia A. Brodfuehrer to Cecilia Lima, $310,000.

• 864 West Ave., Merril A. Mccloskey to Ian Finn, $310,000.

• 768 Ashland Ave., Almh Development LLC to Adam R. Buehler; Russell A. Buehler, $301,000.

• 360 Beard, Edward M. Zablocki; Mary E. Zablocki to Alisa P. Lehman, $225,000.

• 20 Fairchild, Lc Strategic Realty LLC to Marquee Residential LLC, $222,500.

• 44 Blantyre Road, Andrew J. Krause to Elise E. Pogorzelski; John S. Pogorzelski, $220,000.

• 341 Crestwood, Courtney A. Zielin to Christopher T. Mcmahan; Melanie A. Shorey, $215,000.

• 265 Parkdale, Nuova Vita Realty LLC to Sean F. Raess, $212,500.

• 55 Cheltenham, Norbert E. Kammer to Daniel Brown; Jaclyn Brown, $205,000.

• 135 Sterling Ave., Shirley Ann Frisicaro; Shirley Frisicaro to Jacquelyn Nicole Heatwole; Cory M. Nealon, $205,000.

• 132 Knox Ave., Shyri R. Marazita to Beard Ave. Trust 060908 Tr, $200,000.

• 435 West Ferry, 202 Bird Ave. Corporation to Woodruffe Property Holdings LLC, $200,000.

• 340 Whitfield, Anne Diggins to John D. Mccarthy; Karen K. Mccarthy, $190,000.

• 78 Commonwealth, Richard K. Darling to Jason P. Redding, $170,000.

• 408 Downing St., Christine M. Adamski; Paul J. Volpe to Joseph R. Carosa; Kelly M. Honan, $165,000.

• 447 Connecticut St., Dawn A. Coia to Bflo Rentals LLC, $160,000.

• 770 Ferry West, Gina M. Heine to Lindsey J. Chapman, $159,000.

• 414 Prospect, Maraiel J. Faraco to Compass Liberty LLC, $155,000.

• 337 Norwalk, Dag Group LLC to Christopher Tomasso, $149,900.

• 102 Sussex Ave., Habitat For Humanity/buffalo to Laurent Bangenzabose; Christine Niyonsenga, $138,000.

• 273 Breckenridge, Brenda Velazquez to Andrew D. Verity, $118,500.

• 113 Grant St., David Gonzalez to Win Asian Market LLC, $110,000.

• 88 Wheelock, Joseph Agro; Thaddeus K. Migon to HUD, $100,042.

• 868 West Ave., Elizabeth L. Mccloskey; Marvin L. Mccloskey to Ian Finn, $100,000.

• 69 Wiley Place, Karen M. Poveromo to Daniel J. Purcell, $92,500.

• 218 Heath St., Cary E. Gray to Alise Underwood, $90,000.

• 49 Hartwell, George Lindberg to Timothy J. Eaton, $90,000.

• 315 Herkimer St., Xinda to Brook Evans, $82,000.

• 1720 South Park, James E. Brown to Mary A. Gray; John D. Dixon, $77,000.

• 715 Sycamore St., Amelia Sims; Ernest Sims to Best Price Worldwide, $77,000.

• 64 Ogden North, Timothy D. Gallagher; Jorge L. Lugo; Jorge Lugo; Carmen M. Sierra; Carmen Sierra to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp, $74,399.

• 1994 Bailey, Shahana Properties LLC to Jamuna Corporation, $70,000.

• 98 Spaulding St., Eleftherios Dennis Koveos; Anna Mariella Valenta; Margarita Valenta to Maguire-Bradley Properties LLC, $70,000.

• 91 Armin Place, Troy Malek to Anne M. Oxley; Shawn M. Pitt, $69,900.

• 497 Doat St., Decent Property NY LLC to Mohammed Faisul; Nahid Faisul, $62,000.

• 90 Peace St., Veronica Johnson to Dalia Rahman, $60,000.

• 43 Whitehall Ave., Joseph Steen; Joseph D. Steen; William B. Steen to Raymond Steen, $57,000.

• 28 Melvin Place, Daniel R. Hanna; Diane V. Hanna to Sycamore Genesse LLC, $55,000.

• 67 Moeller, Prymont Management to Muhammad A. Kamal, $55,000.

• 70 Sussex St., Aisha L. Epps to Nargis J. Parvin, $54,000.

• 455 Doat St., Cynthia Est Hollinsworth; Hollinsworth Cynthia L Est; Bradley D. Marble to Jakir Hossain, $53,000.

• 154 Normal, Mubarak Abdullah M A to Michael Radke; Rebecca Radke, $52,000.

• 44 Rounds, Rifka Porgesz; Mordehai Yehuda Shuvax to Forhad&associates LLC, $50,500.

• 132 Hewitt, Emilio Galarza Jr. to Christopher Scinta, $50,000.

• 192 Grote St., Fred F. Suchan to Peninsula Wholesale Holdings Corp, $49,000.

• 603 East Amherst St., Absolute Best Properties LLC to Malcolm Properties&management LLC, $49,000.

• 192 Floss, Kweb Properties LLC to Sunshine Real Estate Investment Trust LLC, $48,500.

• 240 Landon, Thomas Valone to Decent Property NY LLC, $47,000.

• 22 Sunnyside Place, Hilary C. Banker; Joseph J. Stuermer to Kweb Properties LLC, $46,801.

• 406 Lasalle Ave., Bischof Dennis James Jr; Virginia A. Mcgee; William Mcgee Sr. to Belayet Hossain, $46,000.

• 1548 Delavan East, Queen City Invest LLC to Isteak Ahmed, $45,000.

• 484 Tonawanda St., Christopher Assing to Peninsula Wholesale Holdings Corp, $45,000.

• 464 Northampton St., Decent Property NY LLC to Hasna Jahan; Mohammad O. Miah, $45,000.

• 46 Pleasant, Iris J. Chambers to Jeffrey Carballada, $37,500.

• 24 Junior Ave., Nora M. Cunningham; Michael A. Rossi to Esb Group LLC, $35,820.

• 693 La Salle, Tammela L. Morris; Tammela L. Young to Feroz Ahamed, $35,000.

• 84 Lakewood, Thomas S. Pyanowski; Viola Pyanowski to Diane V. Hanna, $35,000.

• 39 Glor, Alani Trading Corp to Yemamex LLC, $34,000.

• 66 Rogers, Devron Hill to Muhaimin Ahmed, $33,500.

• 324 Shirley, Naftali Porgesz to Forhad&associates LLC, $32,500.

• 94 Warwick, Sylvia Mcdougald to Jashim Uddin, $32,000.

• 139 Millicent Ave., Ralph M. Mohr; Stephanie Valentine to Melissa I. Billups; Willie J. Billups, $31,600.

• 63 St Joseph, Vodka Properties LLC to Rayhan Sobhan Jomaddar, $30,000.

• 428 Willett St., Robert E. Fischer; Susan M. Fischer to Persico Property Management LLC, $25,000.

• 714 Norfolk Ave., Ann F. Arnold; Rudy Dawkins II to Mohammed Ashak, $24,000.

• 714 Norfolk, Mohammed Ashak to Salman International LLC, $24,000.

• 132 O Connell, Paul C. Budzyn to Julia Ward Budzyn, $20,600.

• 84 Connelly, Akther Hussain to Amaari Properties LLC, $20,000.

• 33 Koester St., Lawrence S. Kasprzak; Stanley L. Kasprzak Jr. to Jennifer Lynn Bock, $15,000.

• 919 Clinton, Tyris Butler to Ahmed Kaysar, $15,000.

• 192 Dartmouth, Ahamed Sohel to Mosharaf Hossain, $14,500.

• 889 Sycamore St., Paid Entertainment to Blue Money Entertainment, $9,500.

• 913 Clinton St., George Fazzio; Melissa Fazzio to Curtis Harper, $6,500.

CHEEKTOWAGA

• 27 Babbette Drive, Kathleen M. Smith; Ralph E. Smith to Arlean Leann Phillips; Derrick L. Phillips, $199,900.

• 85 East Toulon Drive, Ross A. Pereira; Stephanie W. Pereira to Ali A. Shareef, $175,000.

• 248 Le Havre Drive, Nadine Kowalewski to Cindy J. Bradley; Gary R. Sniezak, $154,000.

• 46 Lille Lane, Brian J. Newton to Timothy Partridge, $150,000.

• 30 Albert Court, Arthur H. Boyd; Michelle A. Boyd; Michelle Boyd to Mark Marrelli Jr., $150,000.

• 34 Barone Circle, Talisa M. King to Ryan L. Greenwald, $145,000.

• 199 Cleveland Drive, Lc Strategic Realty LLC to Albert Craig Jr., $138,000.

• 1196 Harlem Road, Lc Strategic Realty LLC to Ronnie L. Thomas Jr., $137,500.

• 135 Morris Circle, Joseph W. Ellis Jr. to Christopher J. Bryant, $135,000.

• 27 Joanne Lane, Gabriella T. Antersol; Ronald M. Antersol to Jose Orlando Aviles; Mandy Leigh Aviles, $135,000.

• 83 Sable Palm Drive, Donald A. Muench; Roy F. Muench to Dawn M. Crone; Scott E. Crone, $129,900.

• 63 Saint Boniface, Ugly Duckling Homes LLC to Joshua Hochadel; Melanie Hochadel, $123,500.

• 47 Loxley Road, Michael Crooks; Salvatore Sanfilippo to 2004-Ecc2 Cwabs Tr.; Bank of New York Mellon Tr; Cwabs Asset-Backed Certificates Series 2004-Ecc2 Tr, $122,119.

• 142 Crisfield Ave., Lukas P. Jafari to Nona Nixon, $119,900.

• 61 Wheaton Drive, Bmg Property Holdings; Milhap Capital Group LLC to Sydney E. Dedline, $118,700.

• 32 Joseph St., Cindy Bradley; Gary Sniezak to Jordan R. Fuentes; Margaret S. Fuentes, $112,000.

• 229 Beale Ave., Howard Cadmus; Riva Fillmore to Bayview Loan Servicing LLC, $95,800.

• 110 Northern Parkway, James M. Smith to James Kiblin, $93,000.

• 92 Sebring Drive, Antoun Jreige; Madeleine Jreige to Prof-2013-S3 Legale Title Trust II Tr; US Bank NA Tr, $90,345.

• 41 Erie St., Alice M. Klosko; Joseph F. Klosko; Lawrence C. Klosko; Doris M. North to Margareta A. Pusmucans, $84,999.

• 34 Rossler Ave., Bruce W. Goodenough Jr. to Pm Property Solutions LLC, $68,000.

• 43 Pleasant Parkway, Daniel Virant; Krystal Virant to David Pilato, $60,000.

• 102 Herbert Ave., Petrolia Alicia Mason; Vera Venkova to Mollah Md Golzar Hossain, $55,001.

CLARENCE

• 9430 Bonnie Fay Drive, Metra Yerrick; Randy Yerrick to Jason Collins; Lori Collins, $400,000.

• 5381 Thompson Road, Pinecrest Homes to Aaron Monahan, $375,900.

• 4655 Pepperwood Lane, Alan Getter; Karen Lee-Getter to Bailie A. Williams; Marc L. Williams, $345,000.

• 8935 Candlewood Lane, Mark Layer; Michelle Anne Layer to Bonita Rice; Brad H. Rice; Harold Rice; Kimberly R. Rice, $273,500.

• 9566 Greiner Road, John D. Digby; John David Digby; Wendy M. Digby; Wendy Marie Digby; Mark S. Perla; Wendy M. Solman to House Numbers, $155,400.

• 8169 Driftwood Court, Alan R. Randaccio to Forbes Homes, $140,000.

• 8999 Roberts Grv, Cimato Enterprises to Forbes Homes, $120,000.

• 4595 Shisler Road, Robert B. Gleichenhaus; Mary Rizzo; Maryann Rizzo to Bmg Property Holdings; Milhap Capital Group LLC, $104,000.

CONCORD

• 12608 Sharp St., Donald Gentner; Ruth B. Gentner to Gernatt Asphalt Products, $197,670.

• 27 Woodstock, Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Blaire H. White; Evyn E. White; Temple J. White, $68,000.

EDEN

• 2937 Schoolview Drive, Barbara A. Cavanagh; Lois G. Cavanagh; Wende J. Janas to Michael W. Lis, $136,200.

ELMA

• 6560 Clinton St., Donald W. Derr; Susan J. Derr to David D. Bull, $153,700.

• Vacant land Ostrander Road, Paul Clark to Christopher G. Pouthier; Julie A. Pouthier, $100,000.

EVANS

• 727 Larkin Road, Nicholas J. Mazzetti to David Orlowski; Meghan Orlowski, $250,000.

• 6864 Chaffee Court, Adam S. Hoak; Danielle L. Mchugh to Tyler F. Cole, $151,547.

• 154 Arthur St., Richard S. Binko; Billie J. Schmidt; Billie Jo Schmidt to HSBC Bank USA NA, $109,299.

• 6835 Prescott Drive, William J. Hammer to Brenda L. Greiner; David J. Greiner, $103,000.

• 2048 Shadagee Road, Ocwen Loan Servicing LLC to David Deutschlander, $52,000.

GRAND ISLAND

• 436 Whitehaven Road, Linda Paasch to Margaret F. Bastian; Theron E. Bastian, $195,000.

• 60 Schutt Court, Raepple Real Estate to Travis J. Stevens, $159,000.

• 3565 Wallace Drive, Carol Simpson; Carol Skelly to David Barone; Terie Barone, $143,000.

• 1921 Huth Road, Robert Koerntgen Ira Ben; Equity Trust Company Cust to Matthew John Lazzaro, $60,000.

• 1323 Whitehaven Road, Gun Creek LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $54,000.

HAMBURG

• 3519 Lakeview Road, Martin P. Dugan; Nancy E. Dugan; Lisa A. Correa to Russell J. Bautista; Susan M. Bautista, $365,000.

• 4694 Mosey Lane, Christopher F. Cadigan; Eileen D. Cadigan to Margaret L. Westley; Terry J. Westley, $282,500.

• 4148 Middleham Park, John R. Novack to Kimberly Forness; Michael Forness, $255,000.

• 2224 Harbor Run Lane, Christine S. Anzalone; Jerome S. Anzalone to Jennifer S. Middaugh; Kyle R. Middaugh, $218,500.

• 4265 Arthur Court, Ryan Homes of New York to Zachary Travis, $216,275.

• 4237 Sowles Road, R J Gullo Properties to Anna Yuzbasheva, $210,000.

• 4257 Arthur Court, Ryan Homes of New York to Renee Lummel-Piwko, $203,380.

• 4013 Essex Place, Jessica M. Bodruk; Steven M. Bodruk to Jayna Rae Lindner; Nicholas J. Patronik, $167,000.

• 4056 Towers Place, Derek S. Renaud to David R. Walkow, $162,000.

• 3790 Howard Rd Sl 7, Dato Development LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $54,500.

LACKAWANNA

• 3287 South Park Ave., Mohsin A. Ahmed; Moshin A. Ahmed to 3287 Southpark LLC, $243,000.

• 188 Franklin St., Thomas A. Knowles to Matthew K. Miller, $118,650.

• 115 Smith Drive, HUD to Josephine E. Ali; Wayne K. Ali; Sarah A. Noblett, $74,100.

• 154 Edison St., Robert P. Johnson; Paul T. Kubicki to Fayez Almuganahi, $56,251.

• 66 Grant, Annette Motak to John M. Motak III, $50,000.

• 1693 Electric Ave., Michael A. Sebastiani to Daniel Virant; Krystal Virant, $37,500.

• 49 Winstead Road, James Alves; Mary Ann Dudek to Christopher J. Socha; Nicole L. Socha, $34,666.

• 49 Winstead Road, Kenneth A. Alves to Christopher J. Socha; Nicole L. Socha, $17,334.

LANCASTER

• 24 Sawgrass Lane, Andrea Doak; Jeremy Doak to Christina Barone; Christopher Heim, $355,000.

• 25 Greenbriar Drive, Christine M. Alcalde; Jerren Alcalde; Christine M. Marchetta to Cara M. Safy; James Safy, $261,728.

• 3918 Bowen Road, Bowen Road Acquisition LLC to Craig L. Sprague; Jill M. Sprague, $260,300.

• 45 Deerpath Drive, Jeffrey D. Bernard; Kelly E. Harris to Danielle A. Cercone; Louis J. Cercone III, $245,000.

• 9 Idlebrook Court, Edward J. Szczerbiak; Szczerbiak Family Trust Tr to Cassandra Berbary Schwert; Matthieu V. Schwert, $206,000.

• 50 Foxhunt Road, Mtglq Investors to Amanda Werelus; Anthony Werelus, $191,000.

• 6117 Broadway, Sharon M. Horn; Douglas J. Pearce to Michael T. Celej, $185,000.

• 5241 Genesee St., Nancy Anne Mccabe to Keith Gaylord, $179,500.

• 28 Foxwood Row, Alrene Odonnell to Amy House; Patrick J. Letourneau II, $176,000.

• 36 Lombardy St., Christopher D. Costanzo to Emily A. Andzik; Kevin N. Andzik, $175,500.

• 630 Lake Ave., Edward J. Punaro; James G. Punaro; Jan A. Punaro; Joseph E. Punaro; Maria L. Sommerfeldt to Matthew R. Bagley, $166,000.

• 60 Caswell St., Shirley A. Buechi; Shirley Ann Buechi; Shirley A. Sobon to Griffin G. Jankowski, $105,000.

• 39 Linden Ave., Paul N. Cecchini to North Star 81 Holdings LLC, $90,000.

ORCHARD PARK

• 43 Hemlock Hill Road, Francis Clesse; Karyn Clesse to Ian Kaminski; Kelly Kaminski, $561,000.

• 6626 Milestrip Road, Mark F. Mcgowan; Tracy A. Mcgowan; Christopher M. Pannozzo to Deutsche Bank National Trust Company Tr; Gsamp Trust 2004-He2 Mortgage Pass&see, $481,645.

• 25 Graystone Lane, Celeste V. Shaw; Randall C. Shaw to Andrea M. Johnson; Mark J. Johnson, $420,000.

• 27 Hillsboro Drive, Sonia Penaranda-Taggart; James P. Taggart to Fannie Mae, $345,340.

• 34 Ventura Drive, Andrew J. Couell; Christine M. Couell to Christopher D. Costanzo; Jennifer L. Costanzo, $320,000.

• 114 Minden Drive, Cathy J. Morrison to David Michael Bluman; Jennifer Lea Bluman, $170,000.

• 6203 South Abbott Road, Jessica L. Persichini; John J. Persichini to Melinda D. Coleman; Patrick A. Coleman, $165,000.

• 179 East Abbott Grove, Alisa A. Lukasiewicz; Christianne E. Schmitt; Richard O. Schmitt to JPMorgan Chase Bank NA, $139,085.

• 14 Golden Oak Lane, Oak Orchard Development LLC to Matthew D. Bittner; Jennifer M. Seeger, $55,000.

SARDINIA

• 10339 Allen Road, William C. Knauf to Jessica Knauf, $75,000.

SPRINGVILLE

• 468 Franklin St., Charles Biedermann; Linda N. Biedermann to Jaime A. Trowbridge, $172,900.

• 62 Prospect Ave., HUD to Joshua L. Owen, $104,098.

CITY OF TONAWANDA

• 37 Carney St., Steven P. Ackendorf to Goran Dizdar; Cassandra E. Valentino, $131,500.

• 7 Elmwood Pk S, Van Hise Jane W; Van Hise Robert E to Norman M. Fine, $125,000.

• 201 Kohler St., Charles D. Cromwell; Christine A. Cromwell; Kathryn A. Cromwell to John A. Bottom; Denise L. Goodman, $123,000.

• 334 Main St., Gene A. Smith; Lori L. Smith to Vjc Holdings LLC, $70,500.

• 15 Colonial Drive, Stephanie Schreiber to Bruce M. Schreiber, $70,000.

• 82 Main St., James A. Young; Patricia Ann Young to Brett J. Cassata; Katie A. Cassata, $54,000.

TONAWANDA

• 209 Louvaine Drive, Maxine B. Bommer to Jeffrey Danahy; Kathryn M. Danahy, $290,000.

• 62 East Girard Boulevard, Debra L. Walsh; James R. Walsh to Dana L. Radatz, $244,900.

• 384 Stillwell Ave., Jeffrey P. Pedro to Jordan N. Levin; Melissa Levin, $175,000.

• 275 Westfall Drive, Nine Lives Holdings LLC to Lora B. Cicciarelli, $165,000.

• 216 Forbes, Leo V. Noe III to Dena M. Lombardo, $154,900.

• 141 Greenfield Drive, Robert E. Fishlock; Virginia W. Fishlock to Katherine M. Zale, $150,750.

• 25 Allegany Ave., Rebecca E. Pieszala to Veronica Hager, $150,000.

• 1098 Englewood Ave., Lisa A. Carver; Russell J. Carver to Thomas W. Milano Jr., $148,000.

• 219 Westfall Drive, Heidi Wistner to Robert Wistner, $140,000.

• 512 Woodstock Ave., Michael J. Obrien to Cory J. Kurasz, $138,000.

• 39 Charleston Ave., Bridget A. Thomas; Bridget A. Vaccaro to Sara Calleri, $136,049.

• 222 Hampton Parkway, Daniel J. Chiacchia; Amy A. Davis to Wells Fargo Bank NA, $132,345.

• 152 Dunlop Ave., Revive WNY; WNY Property Holdings LLC dba to Arron Schultz; Katherine M. Schultz, $125,000.

• 153 Dupont Ave., Andrew P. Benzin to Cheryl Daniels, $125,000.

• 907 Parker Boulevard, Jason P. Krempholtz to Michael G. Magoffin, $123,000.

• 107 Pryor Ave., Julia M. Rosic to Clifton H. Phillips; Mercia V. Phillips, $114,900.

• 217 Dalton Drive, Brian P. Blessing; Marie H. Blessing to Amy Arnold, $114,500.

• 105 Koenig Road, Danielle A. Bubar to Bushaw Jamie L Z; Michael L. Bushaw, $110,000.

• 146 Palmer Ave., Frederick G. Attea Jr.; Donald H. Osborn Jr. to HSBC Bank USA NA, $102,100.

• 1907 Colvin Boulevard, Surinder K. Virk; Timothy P. Wagner to State of New York Mortgage Agency, $97,200.

• 91 West Hazeltine Ave., Dana L. Kehr; Emily P. Trott to Ga Equities LLC, $86,300.

• 215 Athens Boulevard, Richard S. Gerace to Option One Mortgage Loan Trust 2001-C Asset-Backed Certificates Series 2001-C Tr; Wells Fargo Bank NA Tr, $86,000.

• 88 Dunlop Ave., Citizens Bank NA to Allen Kohn; David A. Vandenbergh; Gloria Vandenbergh, $68,900.

• 116 Fowler Ave., James R. Lipps to Scott Lipps, $60,000.

WALES

• Vacant land Fish Hill Road, Norman A. George; Viola O. George to Aubrey Thorpe; Jeremiah Thorpe, $97,532.

WEST SENECA

• 25 John Alex Drive, Barbara Ribarich; Thomas Ribarich to Constance J. Tronolone, $330,000.

• 870-880 East&west Road, Kristen E. Vogel; Kristin E. Vogel; William T. Vogel; William T. Vogel Jr. to Bodkin Group LLC, $230,000.

• 76 Boynton Ave., Michelle Blair; Timothy Stafford; Joan Warren to Gsamp Trust 2007-He2 Mortgage Pass-Through Certifictes Series&see; US Bank NA Tr, $209,278.

• 5556 Seneca St., Karen Czuprynski; William P. Czuprynski to Jennifer Haberl; Michael Haberl, $206,500.

• 41 Patricia Drive, Constance J. Tronolone to Landon A. Gay; Kelly M. Martin, $206,000.

• 65 Forest Drive, Mark W. Stack; Valerie L. Stack to Melissa Sarka; Ryan Sarka, $181,903.

• 475 Bullis Road, Janet R. Cornell; Joan E. Kopra; Brenda J. Lipinoga; Karen B. Mccoy; David R. Osborne; Susan B. Schueler; Bonita R. Schwab to Thomas G. Roll, $130,000.

• 241 Boncroft Drive, John Bitterman to Gabrielle M. Roncone, $119,250.

• 26 Pacecrest Court, Midfirst Bank to Daniel Robert Hanna, $101,005.

• 55 Blossom Rd2501, Barbara A. Moran; Rosanne C. Paluch to Ashley Moran; Nathan Moran, $100,000.

• 133 Wildwood Pl2645, Mortgage Equity Conversion Asset Trust 2011-1 Tr; US Bank NA Tr to Lawrence E. Rutkowski Sr., $79,000.

• 25 Rose Ave., David A. Lahrs to Jonathan Fragale, $73,500.

• 73 Columbia Pkwy1801, Kellie M. Carducci; Robert L. Carducci to Premier Detail, $57,000.

• 106 Dirkson Ave., Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust C Tr; Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb Tr to Bennett Enterprises of Buffalo LLC, $49,000.