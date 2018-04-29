BOLT, William "Billy"

April 27, 2018, at age 85; beloved husband of the late Karen; dearest father of Sandra Bolt, Dr. Julie (Mark) Woodworth and Patricia (Michael) Jacus; grandfather of eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; son of the late William and Bertha; brother of Beatrice Alvord, and Murial Shaver. Predeceased by Donald, Delores Bartek, Jean Krantz and Marjorie Leising; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call at THE URBAN BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 6685 Transit Rd., East Amherst, NY, Thursday, May 3rd from 4-8 PM. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, at St. Mary's Church, Swormville, at 10:30 (please assemble in church). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to OCH, North Wing Unit, Activities Dept.