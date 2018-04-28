WIESNER, Shirley M.

WIESNER - Shirley M. April 27, 2018. Loving wife of Robert Wiesner, deeply devoted wife of the late George Baus and of the late Russell Sage. Deeply cherished mother of Barbara Donhauser (Skip Pine), Patricia (Suchat) Sonchaiwanich, Mary (William) Morgan; step-mother of Jack (Nancy) Sage, Lynn (John) Rushok, Paula Curry, Thomas (Patricia) Wiesner, the late Gary (and Charmaine) Wiesner. Deeply cherished grandmother of Neil (Jessica) Donhauser, Jeff (Jennifer) Donhauser, Emily (Dino) Scrivani, Eric (Danielle) Sonchaiwanich, Curt (Jennifer) Sonchaiwanich, Keith (Sarah) Sonchaiwanich, Brian (Rebecca) Trautman, Rebecca (Nicholas) Ruston and Christa Trautman (Will Quintana). Deeply cherished great-grandmother. Beloved sister of the late Dr. Edwin Patricola. The family will be present at the Harry A. Wedekindt Funeral Home, 280 Grover Cleveland Highway (at Bailey), on Sunday from 4-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 9:30 AM at St. John the Baptist Church, 1085 Englewood Avenue (please assemble at church). She selflessly was a devoted Hospice and Meals on Wheels volunteer and a Eucharistic minister for many years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Share online condolences at www.jerfh.com