Gusto's Things to Do: April 29

Made Violent with Ugly Sun, Cold Fronts

7:30 p.m. in Mohawk Place (47 E. Mohawk St.). Tickets are $12 in advance or $14 at the door.

This Buffalo-born trio consisting of bassist/vocalist Joe White, guitarist Rob Romano and drummer Justin Acee has dragged its garage rock/punk hybrid around the country - and even as far as the UK - in the process becoming a juggernaut of roughshod rawk and fat, memorable hooks. They'll return to the scene of early victories at Mohawk Place for a 16-and-over-admitted show. - Jeff Miers

Showings at 2 and 7 p.m. at Regal Elmwood, Transit and Quaker Crossing. Further times are 7 p.m. May 1 and 2 at the same venues. Cost is $12.50 in advance.

It’s time to head back into the "Labyrinth," as the 1986 fantasy starring Jennifer Connelly and David Bowie returns to local theaters for screenings. Fans are encouraged to dress in costume for the screenings which will include introductions by Connelly and Brian Henson and an excerpt from the fantasy series “The Storyteller.” - Toni Ruberto

7 to 10 p.m. in the Adam Mickiewicz Library (612 Fillmore Ave.). Tickets are $20 in advance here.

Sunday is the final chance to take in a performance and installation by Tim Stegner and Frank Napolski. This piece features "12 paid security guards as performers, with a data-driven sound and lighting design overlaying their movements."

In such Torn Space productions, there is typically no plot to speak of, but the viewer is left with the lasting impression of a distinct visual mood that is more often disturbing than comforting. - Colin Dabkowski

BONUS

1 to 4 p.m. in Flying Bison Brewing Company (840 Seneca St.). Tickets are $20 at the door, and the cost includes your first beer.

For the second year, the Buffalo Jazz Collective will celebrate International Jazz Day with a program featuring several generations of jazz musicians filling a three-hour program at Flying Bison Brewing Company.

Things start swinging at 1 p.m. with the Buffalo Jazz Collective Youth Jazz workshop, continue with the Buffalo Jazz Collective Repertory Orchestra featuring Lindsey Holland and conclude with jam session overseen by Buffalo jazz legend Sabu Adeyola. $20 at the door includes your first beer. - Jeff Miers