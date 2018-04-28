Conference addresses better communication between generations

The Coalition of Agencies in Service of the Elderly (CASE) will hold its 29th annual Spring Professional Networking Conference, “Bridging the Communication Gap Over the Generations,” from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at Lewiston No. 2 Fire Hall, 1705 Saunders Settlement Road, Niagara Falls.

The conference will feature specialists who will discuss positive communication skills and techniques to improve communications between the generations.

Speakers include: Diane Roth, assistant vice president of academic affairs for Nursing and Allied Health at Niagara County Community College; Joseph Steinmetz, director of CTE and Adult Secondary Programs for Orleans Niagara BOCES; and Mac Barnett, a practicing psychologist with the North Tonawanda City School District.

The conference is recommended for social workers, community service providers, health and community care professionals, and anyone servicing the older adult population. Registration is $20 and includes; a continental breakfast, professional resource fair, boxed lunch, basket auction, door prize, and networking opportunities. Community resource information will also be available.

For information or to register, visit www.CaseNiagara.com, contact Dot Swift by email at DSwift@SchofieldCare.org or call 436-6438.