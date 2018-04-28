All proceeds from vegan pizza night benefit Newfane's Asha Sanctuary

A Vegan Pizza Night is planned for 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Pizza Plant Italian Pub at Canalside, 125 Main St., to benefit Asha Sanctuary in Newfane.

Tickets for the event are $35 per person, and there will be a cash bar. The vegan menu includes: cheesy nachos, salad greens, soups and chili, hot flat pizzas and N.Y. style cheesecake.

The event is presented by the Buffalo Vegan Society. Visit: www.ashasanctuary.com for details and tickets.