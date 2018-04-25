Robber pleads guilty to 12 counts from February spree

A Buffalo man who held up at least a dozen businesses pleaded guilty to 12 robbery charges Wednesday in State Supreme Court.

Justin Arnold, 29, entered convenience stores and cellphone businesses between Feb. 15 and Feb. 21 in Buffalo and the towns of Amherst, Cheektowaga and Tonawanda and accosted staff members. He claimed he had a knife or gun, according to prosecutors.

Arnold drew a knife on clerks at least twice and at other times pushed or grabbed them. One clerk who was punched in the face fell and broke an ankle.

Arnold also stole a family member's credit card and went shopping.

Arnold is scheduled to be sentenced by Justice John L. Michalski on June 5.