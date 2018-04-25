GARBELY, Rudolph J., Jr. "Rudy"

April 16, 2018, age 81, of Gilbert, AZ, beloved husband of 35 years to Suzanne M. Jones; father of Rudolph J. (Margo) Garbely III, Stephen J. Garbely, James R. (Mona) Garbely and Susan M. (Steven) Meyers; grandfather of Rudolph J. Garbely IV, Kyle T. Garbely, Tessa Garbely, Alec Garbely and Rachel Meyers; brother of Marilyn Lynch; dear son-in-law of Patricia Jones; brother-in-law to Richard and Tricia Jones, Linda James, Thomas and Jackie Jones, Kenneth and Doreen Jones, Sylvia Jones and Ronald and Gina Jones; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Friday from 6-8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr., where prayers will be offered on Saturday at 8:15 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Amelia Church at 9 AM. Friends invited. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com