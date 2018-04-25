EMENS, Mary A. (Fera)

EMENS - Mary A. (nee Fera)

April 23, 2018, at age 91, beloved wife of the late Joseph Lawrence; devoted mother of Shelly Louise (Larry) DiGiulio; dear sister of Nancy (late Chuck) Steveskey, Paul (Angie) Fera and the late Josephine Fera; loving aunt of Gary (Connie) Emens. No prior visitation. Services will be held at the Varick United Methodist Church and Oak Hill Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements by Amigone Funeral Home, Inc. Share condolences at www.amigone.com