[BN] Blitz newsletter: Is Lamar Jackson a Day 1 pick? Our grades say yes.

News writers Mark Gaughan and Vic Carucci released their pre-draft player rankings for offensive players, giving players at each position a grade of Day 1 (first round), Day 2 (rounds 2-3) or Day 3 (rounds 3-7).

Five quarterbacks received Day 1 grades, including Louisville's Lamar Jackson. "There seemingly are more questions about Lamar Jackson than the others, because his best asset is his ability to run," they wrote.

I once heard Jackson described as a better Tyrod Taylor. I said, if that's true, that sounds like a really good quarterback. I just hope Jackson goes to a team that is willing to structure its offense around him, not force him into their version of a pocket passer.

Jerry Sullivan's advice to Brandon Beane: It's time, Brandon – be bold and go get the quarterback.

5 NFL Draft analysts on Wyoming QB Josh Allen: Are his accuracy issues legitimate or blown out of proportion?

Draft odds and prop bets: Bettings sites created lines on who will be drafted when and much, much more. If I was a betting man, I'd be interested in this one:

Who will be the fourth overall pick?

Bradley Chubb EVEN (1/1)

Any Other Player -140 (5/7)

The Browns are currently slated to pick fourth, though they could trade out of the spot. But between the top quarterbacks and top RB Saquon Barkley, I'd take the field.

Gronk to return: Patriots tight end and WNY native Rob Gronkowski told coach Bill Belichick that he will return for the 2018 season.

Kelly leaves hospital: Bills great Jim Kelly is set to return home to Buffalo following surgery for his oral cancer.

Daily Drive Podcast: Do you fear missing on a quarterback?

...

Got feedback on this newsletter or our Bills coverage? Email Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com. Find us on Facebook by clicking here and follow @BNBlitzNow on Twitter.

Want more BN Blitz? Sign up for a two-week free trial by clicking here.