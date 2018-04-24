Tim Hortons approved at former Lake View Post Office building

There will be another Tim Hortons Coffee and Bake Shop in Hamburg, with the Planning Board's approval of the proposal for the former Lake View Post Office.

The project did not need a rezoning, but residents living near the building at 6550 Southwestern Blvd. objected to the shop with its drive-thru lane, contending it was not allowed in a commercial zone. Neighbors also were worried about increased traffic and the changing character of Lake View.

The Planning Board voted 5-2 April 18 to approve the site plan for the building. The owner of the building, Randy Schmitz of Eden Valley Brewing, agreed to close between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. daily. A new traffic study will be performed six months after the shop opens to see if a new traffic signal is warranted at Southwestern and White Oak Way.