Home of the Week: Colorful inside and out

The garden at Jim and Leslie Charlier’s home has been a must-see for years during the annual Garden Walk Buffalo. It has been featured in numerous national publications, including This Old House, Backyard Solutions and Fine Gardening.

This week, we take a look at the inside of their home, with its local artwork, colorful walls and handcrafted items.

Jim Charlier runs JCharlier Communication Design and is a former president (2006-2013) of Garden Walk Buffalo. He also writes a gardening blog, ArtofGardening.org.

Leslie Charlier is an international flight attendant. Their daughter, Margaux, is a college sophomore.

Here is how Jim Charlier described their place for our latest Home of the Week online feature for the Home & Style section of The Buffalo News:

“The house is a 1897 Dutch Colonial, defined by its gambrel roof and rounded half tower.

“Most artwork, inside and out, is either made by me, our friends or local artists – including the lightning-bolt-shaped lightning rod by metal sculptor Mark Griffis.

“We purchased the home, only one house in from Elmwood Avenue, in 2001. The previous owners had done a great job of modernizing the kitchen and utilities and had work done to each room – very tastefully – but just not our more colorful taste.

“It’s been called ‘the cartoon castle’ by some friends. We’re still friends,” he wrote.

