Jim and Leslie Charlier's home in Buffalo's Delaware District is an 1897 Dutch colonial, with a gambrel roof and rounded half tower.
Photo courtesy Jim Charlier
Jim Charlier built the kitchen island and tile countertop and also designed the poster on the wall. The pendants are from Ikea. The feature color wall is Ralph Lauren Persimmon Gold Metallic. Daughter Margaux made the metal fish hanging in the window.
Photo courtesy Jim Charlier
The couple had the dining room table and chairs custom built by Canadian Mennonite woodworkers. The hanging candelabra above the table is from Crate & Barrel. The candles are battery operated.
Photo courtesy Jim Charlier
The wall relief sculpture depicts the section of Elmwood Avenue near their home and includes a miniature version of their house. Some personal items are included in the sculpture, such as one of their daughter's baby teeth as part of the former "Sweet Tooth" sweet shop. The wall sculpture is by artist Ken Root.
Photo courtesy Jim Charlier
The couple fit two sofas in the living room. Artwork in this room includes works by Milton Rogovin, Michael Myers, Greg Meadows, KC Kratt, Marc Murphy and Richard Rockford. There's also a 1947 oil painting by Leslie Charlier's mother, the late Evelyn Adams.
Photo courtesy Jim Charlier
The coffee table is Evelyn Adams' hope chest.
Photo courtesy Jim Charlier
The terra-cotta medallion over the fireplace is by local artist Jo Ann Brenner. The buffalo is by metal worker Tyler Griffis.
Photo courtesy Jim Charlier
A circular table is a good fit for the round "tower" part of the room. Jim Charlier said this is their "usual Sunday-read-the-paper spot," as well as game table. The rainbow-colored sheers came from Paris. Leslie Charlier is an international flight attendant and has the opportunity to purchase items for the home in other countries.
Photo courtesy Jim Charlier
This is the front staircase.
Photo courtesy Jim Charlier
The Charliers redecorated their bedroom three months ago.
Photo courtesy Jim Charlier
Leslie Charlier made the quilt. Jim made the headboard and side tables.
Photo courtesy Jim Charlier
The family bathroom is the only room that they took down to the studs. They designed it themselves. It has a walk-in shower with bench and shower caddy built into the wall. The tiles are a mix of glass, stone and metal.
Photo courtesy Jim Charlier
The sink is cantilevered and the room has a heated floor.
Photo courtesy Jim Charlier
Artwork in the bathroom includes a painting by Cynnie Gaasch.
Photo courtesy Jim Charlier
There is also a photo composite of Saturn photographed on the same day in seven different years by astrophotographer Alan Friedman, who is their neighbor.
Photo courtesy Jim Charlier
Jim Charlier's home office is on the second floor. Built-in cabinetry provides plenty of storage. The custom countertop is supported by antique drafting table legs he acquired from the closing of the ad agency Levy King & White, where he worked at the time.
Photo courtesy Jim Charlier
Art in the Jim Charlier-designed garden includes a copper coral bell-leaf fountain he made, as well as a bench he crafted from his mother-in-law's childhood bed headboard. There's also a repurposed architectural grate hanging on one wall; an outdoor kitchen area; hot tub; ceramic fish head fountain, and totem fountain by Peter Goergen of JPG Pottery.
Photo courtesy Jim Charlier
Charlier also built the shed. The door and all windows were originally part of the main house. Also in the garden: a rain chain fountain of small terra-cotta pots crafted by Charlier, a 5-by-3-foot hanging succulent garden, multiple espaliers and more.
