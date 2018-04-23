BIONDOLILLO, Josephine P. (Coniglio)

Of Kenmore, April 22, 2018. Wife of the late Russell Biondolillo, Sr.; beloved mother of Russell Jr. (Janet), Mary Topczij, and the late Sandra (Eugene) "Skip" Kujawa; sister of Theresa (late Norman) Phillips and the late Marie (late Peter) Rizzo, late Frank, Sr. (late Janice), and late Charles Coniglio, Jr.; also survived by six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Friends may call at D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, on Tuesday from 4-8 PM where a Funeral will be held on Wednesday at 11:30 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held from St. Paul's RC Church at 12 noon. Memorials to Niagara Hospice, 4675 Sunset Dr., Lockport 14094 are preferred. Condolences at www.ginnanefuneralhome.com