McADAMS, Bill J.

McADAMS - Bill J. Of Buffalo, NY, April 4, 2018; dear son of Penny Gossweyler; loving step-father of Louie Rodgers, Mary Lou "Miss" (James) Kotrys, Francene (James Bertozzi) Rodgers, Gregory Schlau and Rick (Meaghan Lachut) Hauser; Poppa of Malik Taher, Ahmed Umar, Rahni Alasri, Isabella Bertozzi and Alexis; also survived by siblings Tom, Michael and Linda McAdams. The family will be receiving relatives and friends on Tuesday from 4-8 PM at the SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca, 825-5205, where services will follow at 8 PM. Bill was a proud veteran of the United States Navy.