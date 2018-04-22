HALL, Kenneth A.

HALL - Kenneth A. March 26, 2018, of North Tonawanda, NY; beloved brother of Linda Hall Bovino; dear uncle of Michael A. (Camila) and Jennie A. Bovino; loving son of the late Arthur R. Hall and Muriel Hall Millen. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service on Wednesday, April 25th at 10 AM at Lester Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc., 3290 Delaware Ave. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the Sullivan's Division of the Naval Sea Cadet Corps.