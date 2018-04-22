GILLMORE, Ruth (Kegler)

Of Alden, NY, April 15, 2018 at the age of 99. Beloved wife of the late Robert Gillmore who passed away in 2012 after "75 years of happiness." Loving mother of Robert (Deidre), Jack (Mona) and the late Virginia (late Raymond) Hahn and Howard Gillmore. Also survived by 4 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren; daughter of the late John and Rosa (Weisbeck) Kegler; sister of the late Raymond, Clarence, Edward, Glenn Kegler, Alberta Hughes and Edna Reynders. No prior visitation. Private services held at the convenience of the family. In 1951 Bob and Ruth bought an island in northern Ontario and developed it successfully as a family for 25 years. It was known as "Gillmore's Island Camp." Ruth was the cook and secretary. She enjoyed fishing, bowling and golf and got a "hole-in-one" at Quiet Times Golf Course. Arrangements by the Charles Meyer Funeral Home. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com