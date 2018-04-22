Firefighters sound alarm for new recruits

In an effort to increase the state's volunteer firefighter ranks, several advocacy groups are kicking off a statewide recruitment effort next weekend, beginning in Niagara County.

Firefighters from throughout the county, along with county officials, fire service leaders and the Firemen's Association of the State of New York, will announce plans Monday at the Frontier Fire Department in Niagara Falls for the RecruitNY Weekend, to be held across the state April 28-29.

The eighth annual program will feature volunteer fire departments opening their doors to the community to educate the public about what it takes to fight fires and to encourage people to join. The program is a partnership of a variety of firefighter organizations.