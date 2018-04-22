DABELLE, Ronald G. (Butch)

February 28, 2018, of Providence, RI, formerly of East Eden, NY. Beloved son of the late Godfrey and Sophie (Wierzba) Dabelle; loved brother of the late Gerald "Chinkey" Dabelle; nephew of Lillian (late Raymond), Cynthia (late Richard), Georgia (late Chester) Wierzba and the late Edward Wierzba, Irene Corp, Helen Kwilos, Stanley, Chester Wierzba, Angeline Szal and Theodore Wierzba; survived by many cousins and friends. A Memorial Visitation will be held Friday from 7-9PM at the Latimore-SchIAvone Funeral Home, INC., 8434 North Main St., Angola. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday 10AM at St. Mary's Church, 8175 East Eden Rd., Eden, NY. Please assemble at the church.