BOGDAN, Donald C.

BOGDAN - Donald C. Of Tonawanda and Chautauqua Lake, NY; April 19, 2018, at age 83, beloved husband of 60 years to Audrey (nee Hussak) Bogdan; devoted father of Alan, Carl (Theresa) Bogdan and Donna (Gerry) Speranza; loving grandfather of Keith (Sarah) Bogdan and Chelsie (Alexander) Cox; dear brother of Kathleen (late Peter) Cherico, the late George, Paul and Eddie Bogdan; also survived by nieces, nephews and cherished companion of Boots and Pepe. The family will be present to receive friends on Monday from 4-7 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (at Parker Blvd.), where a Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday at 11 AM. Friends invited. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, memorials may be made in Donald's name to Alzheimer's Association, WNY Chapter, 2805 Wehrle Dr., Buffalo, NY 14221 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.