SINGH, Dr. Surjit

SINGH - Dr. Surjit Of Williamsville, passed away at his home on the April 16, 2018.

Born in Roorkee Cantonement, India in 1931 to Lt. Col. Bhagwan Singh and Kesar (Saffron) Kaur. He spent his early years in western Punjab, in what is now Pakistan. Dr. Singh survived the forced march and sectarian violence of India-Pakistan Partition, to arrive in Peshawar, India. After completing undergraduate and master level work in India, he came to the United States in 1954 to earn his PhD in physical chemistry from St. Louis University. He then received a post-doctoral fellowship working for the Apollo Space Program at Case Western Reserve University. He began his first Professorship at Waynesburg University before finally arriving at Buffalo State University in 1967, attaining United States Citizenship in 1972, and continuing as a professor until his retirement as a full professor in 2010. In addition to his contributions as an educator, he did extensive research on behalf of The US Air Force.

As a citizen of the Greater Buffalo area, he was an extremely active member of the community, being a founding and original trustee of two Sikh Temples (Niagara Frontier Sikh Society in Clarence Center and the Niagara Sikh Association in the City of Niagara Falls). As a result of witnessing the horrors of sectarian violence, he worked tirelessly on behalf of and with many people and organizations in hopes of fostering greater understanding, and more just and vibrant communities including the National Federation for Just Communities (NFJC), the Network of Religious Communities, Rotary Club (Amherst South and Rotaract Buffalo State), and the Niagara Veterans Association. His work has been recognized with numerous awards and leadership positions.

He is survived by his spouse of fifty-four years, Helen T. Singh; his seven children, Buxees Louis T, (Elizabeth Szczepanski), Carol Margaret, Beatrice (Vincent Arnone), Manjit Leo, Ranjit Buddy (Lauren Schechter), Anne Marie MD (Mark Mandel) and Christina (Jeffrey Huvar); and his grandchildren Jillian, Surjit, Sarah Saffron, Joseph Grayson, Julia, and Aviv.

Services and Visitations: (People of all faiths welcome at all services/visitations. Please note that at services, head coverings (scarves, kippote, etc.) and shoe removal are requested).

All family members will be present 4:00-6:00 pm Friday for visits at the Niagara Sikh Association, 636 19th St., Niagara Falls, NY and Saturday, April 21st, Sikh Memorial Service, 2:00-4:00 pm. Niagara Sikh Association, 636 19th St., Niagara Falls, NY (parking available across the street).

Flowers are respectfully declined. In lieu of flowers, a donation to charity is welcome. Suggested charities include: Local food banks, Books for Kids, Vive la Case Refugee Center Buffalo, National Federation for Just Communities, Network of Religious Communities.