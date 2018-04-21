Get your Hyde Park Golf Course season pass now
Hyde Park golf course season passes for 2018 are now available at the Hyde Park Club House.
Passes will be available for purchase from 9 a.m. to noon today; 9 a.m. to noon Saturday and next Sunday; and 9 a.m. to noon May 5 and May 6.
A list of golf course rates for the 2018 season may be found at:
https://tinyurl.com/y8lltcrd. Questions should be directed to the Hyde Park Club House at 297-2067 or Niagara Falls Department of Park and Public Works at 286-4840.
