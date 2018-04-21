Driver going wrong way hits another vehicle, rolls his car

A 37-year-old man was charged with drunken driving Saturday after he hit another vehicle while driving the wrong way in Niagara Falls.

A State Police patrol in Niagara Falls saw a vehicle driven by Courtney A. Sistrunk of Niagara Falls heading into oncoming traffic on Niagara Falls Boulevard, according to State Police Public Information Officer James O'Callahan.

O'Callahan said Sistrunk turned onto 28th Street, still going the wrong way, and was struck by another vehicle at the corner of Walnut Avenue, flipping Sistrunk's vehicle. No injuries were reported.

Sistrunk was charged with driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, unlawful possession of marijuana and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance after troopers reportedly found cocaine in the vehicle.