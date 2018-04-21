Share this article

Cardinal O'Hara's Anndea Zeigler was the first player to be named the Sister Maria Pares Buffalo News Player of the Year. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News file photo)

Buffalo News girls basketball Players of the Year history (1993-2018)

2018

Angel Parker, Cardinal O'Hara

2017

Anndea Zeigler, Cardinal O'Hara

2016

Erica Martinsen, Williamsville East

2015

Chrisanna Green, Jamestown

2014

Jontay Walton, Cardinal O’Hara

2013

Cassie Oursler, Grand Island

2012

Katie Healy, Lancaster

2011

Kallie Banker, Grand Island

2010

Rachel Bantelman, Olean

2009

Erinne Cunningham, Jamestown

2008

Joelle Connelly, Pioneer

2007

Joelle Connelly, Pioneer

2006

Elyse Monte, Sacred Heart

2005

Kelly Regan, Nichols

2004

Heather Turner, Mount Mercy

2003

Jill Ratchuk, Mount Mercy

2002

Allison Depp, Lockport

2001

Jamie Donnelly, Holy Angels

2000

Katie MacFarlane, Clarence

1999

Jen Feher, Depew

1998

Angela Tylec, Niagara Wheatfield

1997

Angela Tylec, Niagara Wheatfield

1996

Hollie Young, Starpoint

1995

Lucy Kelley, Lockport

1994

Shannon Ferretti, Amherst

1993

LaToya Crumpton, Hutch-Tech

