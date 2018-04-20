RIDER, Chief Randy C.

RIDER - Chief Randy C. Of Tonawanda, entered into rest April 18, 2018. Beloved husband of Melissa A. (Wojcik) Rider; devoted father of Christian, Mackenzie, Cheyanne and Colton; loving son of Randall (Kristine) Rider and Maureen (nee Leary) Rider; dear brother of Brett (Deidre) Rider and Robert (Dana) Rider; cherished grandson of the late Hubert and Dorothy Rider; fond son-in-law of James (Jan) Wojcik and Anna (nee Henderson) Wojcik (Miguel). Also survived by several nieces, nephews and his brothers and sisters in the emergency services community. Relatives and friends may visit the Sheridan Park Fire Station, 738 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda on Friday from 4-8 PM. A Memorial Service will be held at Hoover Middle School, 249 Thorncliff Road, Tonawanda on Saturday morning at 11 o'clock. Randy was the proud past chief of Sheridan Park Fire Company. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Share online condolences at: www.lombardofuneralhome.com