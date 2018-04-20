Globetrotting Buffalo native takes #Buffalove, Bills flag wherever he goes

Bobby Deese's friends like to joke that you can take Bobby out of Buffalo but can't take the Buffalo out of Bobby.

Deese, a Buffalo native who is now retired in Florida, is trying to take his Buffalo spirit worldwide with his Bills flag.

He has traveled to more than 10 countries and snapped a photo with his flag. On Friday, he was at sea, rounding the tip of Sicily and heading for the port of Katakolon in Greece. His stops have included or are planned to include Mexico, Bermuda, England, Ireland, Spain, Greece, France, Montenegro, Italy, Portugal, Australia, Bali, Thailand, Vietnam and Singapore.

"I guess I have a low threshold for people who view 'our' awesome town in a less than favorable manner, so I am on a one-man mission to simply share some Buffalo love anywhere I go," he wrote via direct message to The News. "More times than not I will hear a 'Go Bills' or 'Let’s go Buffalo' when I bring out the flag for a picture."

Deese grew up in the Kenfield housing projects on the east side of Buffalo and had a 30-year career as an air traffic controller. He retired to Florida, but remains a Bill season ticketholder. He said he had been to 40 of the last 41 home openers, missing last year's because of Hurricane Irma heading toward Orlando.

As he put it in "true Buffalo fashion," the boards used in his front windows read, "Go Bills" and "Buffalo Tough."

His trips with the Bills flag were a ritual that he started several years ago. "I am thankful for a patient wife," he says.

He has snapped photos in front of some of the world's most famous tourist destinations. Below are a few that he shared with [BN] Blitz.