Of Buffalo, entered into rest April 14, 2018. Relatives and friends may visit Friendship Baptist Church, 402 Clinton St., Buffalo, on Friday from 11 AM to 12 Noon, where the Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Mrs. Washington was a retired Security Officer at Bryant & Stratton. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME.