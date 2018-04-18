Trout Unlimited meeting to provide insight on Project Healing Waters

The WNY Chapter of Trout Unlimited will be holding its monthly meeting at the Donovan American Legion Post, 3210 Genesee St., Buffalo on Tuesday, April 24. Featured speaker for the 7:30 p.m. general meeting will be Ed Veaudry, regional coordinator for the Northern New York Region of Project Healing Waters. His talk will be “Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing: Where we started, what we do, how we do it” and it is open to the public. The U.S. Army veteran has a great story to tell.

Doors open at 6 p.m. for a fly tying session with the club, which is also open to the public. For more information on the WNY Chapter of Trout Unlimited, visit the group’s website at www.wnytu.org.