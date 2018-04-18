SARACENO, Dominick

SARACENO - Dominick Of Orchard Park, NY, April 15, 2018; beloved husband of 71 years to Frances (Rondinelli); loving father of Catherine (Nicholas) Totaro, Peter (Rebecca) Saraceno, Marie Repp and Francine (John) Powers; grandfather of Nicholas (Kimberlee), Dominick (Annmarie), Michael (Christine), Samantha (Spencer), Rebekah (Christopher), Dominick (Autumn), Amanda, Kayla, Kristina, Katherine and Joshua; great-grandfather of Breanna, Dana, Isabella, Sophia, Keira, Colin, Ava, Sylas, Madeline and Emma; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins; brother-in-law of Frank (Mary) Rondinelli and John (Maria) Rondinelli. The family will receive friends Thursday, 4-8 PM, at the F.e. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6575 E. Quaker St., Orchard Park. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at 10:15 AM in Nativity of our Lord Church, 26 Thorn Ave., Orchard Park. Please assemble at church. Share condolences www.febrownsons.com