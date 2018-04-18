DZIEWA, Eleanor "Java"

Preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Chester J. Dziewa; and sons Alan Dziewa and Michael John Dziewa. Mother of Gary John Dziewa and Rosemary McCarty; mother-in-law of Kathy Dziewa; grandmother of Norma, Roseann, Mary Ellen, Brian, Kristen, Ann, and Robert; great-grandmother of Matthew, Elle, Isabelle, Landry, Bennett, Faye, and Graham; sister of Jean Marie Moore of Buffalo, NY. Memorial Service 10 AM on Friday, April 20 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 114th & Fort St., Omaha, NE. Memorials to the St. Vincent DePaul Society.