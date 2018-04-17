Share this article

Tonawanda to display services for seniors

Published

The Town of Tonawanda Senior Center will host its annual Trade and Services show from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday in the Senior Citizens Center, 291 Ensminger Road.

Companies offering services for local seniors, such as Brothers of Mercy, Elderwood Senior Care, Schofield Care, Ken-Ton Presbyterian Village, Meals on Wheels, and more will be available to provide information.

Some health screenings also will be offered.

Admission is free and open to all members of the community. Coffee and refreshments will be provided.

